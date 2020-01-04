Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
100 South Ewing Street
Boyd, TX 76023
(940) 433-5310
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Cottondale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Ramage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton Eugene Ramage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifton Eugene Ramage Obituary
Clifton Eugene Ramage AZLE-Clifton Eugene "Gene" Ramage, 88, beloved husband, father and grandfather, retired professional of Lockheed Martin Quality Control Inspector, and Navy veteran, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Azle. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Cottondale Cemetery. Clifton was born April 19, 1931, to Thomas Earl and Mattie McDaniel Ramage in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was united in marriage to Joyce LaWayne Roberts on Dec. 12, 1952, in Wichita Falls. Clifton proudly served in the United States Navy, and he retired from Lockheed Martin. Clifton was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Joyce Ramage; his brother; and two sisters. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Vicky Tobin of Azle; son, David Ramage and wife, Amy, of Bedford; grandchildren, Matthew Wheeler of Azle, Whitney Earley and husband, Jake, of Haslett, and Hayden Ramage of Bedford; great-grandchildren, Jordan Wheeler, Benton and Garrison Earley; sister, Paula Chicken of Wisconsin; numerous extended family; and a host of friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -