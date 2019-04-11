|
Clifton McKnight Sr. FORT WORTH -- Clifton McKnight, Sr., 71, entered rest april 7, 2019. SERVICE: Wake: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Beth-Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger Street. Burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April April 16, 2019 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Clifton was born July 21, 1947 to Sandy and Mattie Barnes McKnight in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi. An Air Force veteran, he worked as a firefighter at DFW Airport and General Dynamics-Lockheed thirty one years before retiring in 2009. The "Rib King" was a barbecue master who loved music, entertaining and cooking for hungry people. SURVIVORS: His wife of 34 years, Luddie Nell McKnight; son, Clifton McKnight Jr.; stepsons, Calvin Roddy, Norman Roddy, Aaron Harbor; stepdaughter, Nannette Faulkner (Eric), Rosalind Douglas (Welton); granddaughter, Ariel McKnight; uncle, Tommie Barnes (Mamie); brothers, Hughlon McKnight (Jean), Cleon McKnight (Gloria), Sandy McKnight Sr., Curtis McKnight (Kathy); sisters, Laurice Cosey (David), Clarine Riley (Levester), Delores Rogers (Robert); several generations of other family members and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 11, 2019