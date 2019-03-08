Home

Clifton Neal "Cliff" Abernathy

Clifton Neal "Cliff" Abernathy ARLINGTON -- Clifton Neal "Cliff" Abernathy, 73, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at California Lane Church of Christ, 1906 California Lane, Arlington. Interment: Hawkins Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 8 at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Berean Childrens Home, 1180 Berea, T R Ln SE, Bogue Chitto, Miss. 39629. Cliff was born on March 1, 1946 in Quanah, Texas to Wylie Abernathy and Annie LaRue Abernathy. A resident of Arlington since 1964, he was a member of California Lane Church of Christ. Cliff married Martha Jean Heflin on July 17, 1966. He attended Arlington State College and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington. He retired from Starke Machine Co. in Fort Worth as a quality control manager. Cliff enjoyed playing golf. SURVIVORS: Wife, Martha Abernathy; son, Clifton Neal Abernathy II and wife, Lisa Speed; daughter, Angela Norris; sister, Wylena Raymond and husband, Gordon; grandchildren, Emily, Tyler, Keaton, Cole, Brandon; and great-granddaughter, Natalia.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019
