Clifton Ray Shaw GREENVILLE, N.C.--Clifton 'Butch" Ray Shaw, 72, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Cremation entrusted to Smith Funeral Home in Greenville, N.C. Butch was born in Mobile, Ala., on Nov. 22, 1946. He served in the U.S. Army after high school and lived in the DFW area most of his life. Butch was preceded in death by both parents, Clifton Eugene Shaw and Katharine Teasley, and brother, Richard Shaw. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Tanya Shaw Collins; grandson, Collin Duke; sisters, Janette Leigh and Donna Walden; brother, Jerry Shaw; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019