Clint Garner Roy BURLESON -- Clint Garner Roy, 49 of Burleson, TX passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 2 PM Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Mountain Valley Funeral Chapel, Joshua Texas. Clint was born June 10, 1969 in Ft. Worth, Texas to C.A. and Peggy Roy. Clint grew up in North Richland Hills until his family moved to Godley, TX in 1982. Clint was a 1987 graduate of Godley High School where he excelled in football. Clint went on to play college football at San Angelo State, before transferring to the University of Texas. After college, Clint went to work in the family business, C.A.R. Transport, Inc. where he worked very hard with his parents and siblings in building the company. In 2006, Clint became an owner of the company. We lost a dearly beloved husband, father, brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed by many and we will miss his big smile. Clint was a very kind hearted person. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Clint loved sports, but football was his passion. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He also loved the annual skiing trips to New Mexico and visits to the gulf coast that he was able to do with his family. Clint was preceded in death by his parents, C.A. and Peggy Roy, and his grandparents. Clint would want us to remember the good times he was able to share with his friends and family. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the . Survivors: Clint immensely loved his wife of 17 years, Denise Roy, with whom he shared two children, Autumn (Tiffany) Roy of Cresson, TX and Andrew Roy, at home. They survive him. Also surviving Clint is his sister Patricia (David) Lockard of Burleson, TX; brother Grant Roy of San Diego, CA; and brother Jason Roy of Mansfield, TX. He is also survived by 4 nieces, Brittany (Zac) Watson, Bailee Lockard and Paige and Makinzi Roy.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary