Clinton Cody Wyatt CROWLEY--On Sunday, July 7, 2019, our Lord and Supreme Commander made his choice for the position of Sergeant of the Guard on the Streets of Heaven. Summoned was former Sergeant of Marines, Clinton Cody Wyatt, at the young age of 43 years old, after a three-yearlong battle with cancer. SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Clinton Cody Wyatt was born in Fort Worth, Texas, Oct. 29, 1975. After graduating from Eastern Hills High School, Cody later enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he was able to see the world twice. Cody was always genuine and he gave of himself without hesitation. Cody was preceded in death by his "Sissy," Lynnette Mitchell. SURVIVORS: Cody leaves behind the lights of his life, Caitlin Breanne and Gage Cody Wyatt; mother, Linda Wyatt; father, Norman (and Terri) Wyatt; brother, Chad Wyatt; sister, Carleigh (and Dreu) Bynum; nephew, Cole Wyatt; uncles, James (and Barbara) Wyatt, and Skip and Gary Bergen; great-aunt, Bess McLeod; grandmother, Lorene "Nana" Bergen; and innumerable treasured friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019