Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Wyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Cody Wyatt


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Cody Wyatt Obituary
Clinton Cody Wyatt CROWLEY--On Sunday, July 7, 2019, our Lord and Supreme Commander made his choice for the position of Sergeant of the Guard on the Streets of Heaven. Summoned was former Sergeant of Marines, Clinton Cody Wyatt, at the young age of 43 years old, after a three-yearlong battle with cancer. SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Clinton Cody Wyatt was born in Fort Worth, Texas, Oct. 29, 1975. After graduating from Eastern Hills High School, Cody later enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he was able to see the world twice. Cody was always genuine and he gave of himself without hesitation. Cody was preceded in death by his "Sissy," Lynnette Mitchell. SURVIVORS: Cody leaves behind the lights of his life, Caitlin Breanne and Gage Cody Wyatt; mother, Linda Wyatt; father, Norman (and Terri) Wyatt; brother, Chad Wyatt; sister, Carleigh (and Dreu) Bynum; nephew, Cole Wyatt; uncles, James (and Barbara) Wyatt, and Skip and Gary Bergen; great-aunt, Bess McLeod; grandmother, Lorene "Nana" Bergen; and innumerable treasured friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now