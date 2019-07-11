Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Manuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Don Manuel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Don Manuel Obituary
Clinton Don Manuel FORT WORTH -- Clinton Don Manuel a loving father, brother and friend, transitioned from this life to a Life Eternal on Tuesday July 2, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church in Marietta, Okla. the Reverend Lawrence Anderson pastor, the Reverend Willie Wimbrey officiating. Burial: Mr. Manuel will be laid to rest in the Prairieview Cemetery in Marietta. SURVIVORS: Left with precious memories that will linger in our hearts forever, his children, son, Rodrick Epps Sr. and wife, Tamela and daughter, Nakia Ester; four brothers; four sisters; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now