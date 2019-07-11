|
Clinton Don Manuel FORT WORTH -- Clinton Don Manuel a loving father, brother and friend, transitioned from this life to a Life Eternal on Tuesday July 2, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church in Marietta, Okla. the Reverend Lawrence Anderson pastor, the Reverend Willie Wimbrey officiating. Burial: Mr. Manuel will be laid to rest in the Prairieview Cemetery in Marietta. SURVIVORS: Left with precious memories that will linger in our hearts forever, his children, son, Rodrick Epps Sr. and wife, Tamela and daughter, Nakia Ester; four brothers; four sisters; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 11, 2019