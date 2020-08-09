Clinton Dwayne Bourland MANSFIELD-- Clint Bourland, 92, legendary local news producer and television pioneer, passed Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, of natural causes with his wife, Mary, at his side. CRYPTSIDE SERVICE: Greenwood Mausoleum. Due to Covid, there will be no public funeral service. For more than two decades until his retirement in 1993, Clint produced news programs for KXAS-TV, Channel 5, working with such local luminaries as Harold Taft, Chip Moody, Jane McGarry, Mike Snyder, David Finfrock, Brad Wright, Bobbie Wygant and some who went on to the networks, such as Bob Schieffer and Charles Murphy. Before joining Channel 5 in 1949 (it was WBAP-TV then), he was a courthouse reporter for the Daily Times-Herald. During college he worked at the Nocona News in his hometown. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. For four years he was assistant news director and acting news director at what is now KSAT-TV in San Antonio. Clint led a productive, honest and honorable life. If you would like to remember Clint's spirit today, enjoy a chocolate milkshake, or eat a piece of chocolate pie or apple pie. Better yet, do something nice for someone else today. It could be as simple as telling them they look nice, or buying them a candy bar from the vending machine at work. In this way you can truly honor the man that was Clint Bourland. Clint was preceded in death by his parents, Auda and Jimmie Bourland of Nocona, Texas, and his brother, Norvan Bourland of Midland. SURVIVORS: Wife, Mary; children, Grant Bourland and wife, Francie, Cathy Crocker and husband, Jim, and Brian Bourland and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Gregory Bolton and Nathan and Collin Bourland; and two great-grandchildren.