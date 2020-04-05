|
Clinton Leroy Shobe FORT WORTH--Clinton L. Shobe, 91, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, with family at his side. INTERMENT: He will be interred alongside his loving wife, Donna, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Clint married his wonderful wife, Donna Jean Baker, in February 1953, and they raised two children, Mark and Cynthia. They had two grandchildren, Taylor and Linsey; and four great-grandchildren, Peyton, Hayden, Reed and Diana.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020