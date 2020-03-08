|
Clisby Donald Ponder FORT WORTH--Clisby Donald Ponder, 89, a loving husband, father and precious grandfather, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. SERVICE: A private graveside service was held Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Officiant: J. Bailey, Legacy Church of Christ. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to Christ's Haven for Children- Keller, Body and Soul Ministries- Colleyville, Cook Children's Health Foundation, - Attn. , or a . Don was born July 2, 1930, in O'Donnell to Clisby and Marguerite Ponder. He loved God and made this world a better place to live. Paw Paw Don was a blessing to and loved by all who knew him. His unselfishness and generosity was unmatched. He kept us grounded with his wisdom and amused us with his dry "Ponder Wit." Don had a 43-year distinguished career with the Fort Worth Independent School District, beginning as a teacher and coach and retiring as director of Middle Schools. He was a college football official in the old Southwest Conference; an accomplishment and experience that he very much enjoyed. As a fast-pitch softball player he was considered to be the best shortstop in the area. These are just a few of the many achievements that made his family proud. His happiest moments were spent with his two granddaughters, Lindsay and Elizabeth, loving them and watching them grow into Godly women. They were the pride and joy of his life. Our hearts are broken, but we rejoice that he is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior. Don was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty. SURVIVORS: Son, Gary Ponder and wife, Karen, of Keller; daughter, Galynn Ponder of Fort Worth; granddaughters, Lindsay Lucia and husband, Brendan, and Elizabeth Ponder and fiance, Harrison Scheffler; sister, Rosalyn Bailey and husband, John; brother, Edward A. "Toppy" Ponder and wife, Pat; brother-in-law, Yancey Norman of Haltom City; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020