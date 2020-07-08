1/1
Cloyd "Tip" Baumgardner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cloyd "Tip" Baumgardner BOYD--Cloyd "Tip" Baumgardner, 65, a retired carpenter, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Denton. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Boyd Cemetery. Pastor Bill Gay will officiate. The family will be have a memorial celebration of life after the service at the home of Dee Baumgardner. Cloyd was born Nov. 19, 1954, to Thomas Edison and Polly Anne Reed Baumgardner in Fort Worth. He was united in marriage to Dee Lindsey on Aug. 31, 1979, in Roanoke, Texas. Cloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tommy Baumgardner; and his sister, Lee Bush. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Dee Baumgardner of Boyd; his sister, Anne Waters of North Richland Hills; his niece, Sheila Carrillo and husband, Alfred, of Runaway Bay; nephews, Mike Bush of Hurst and Tom Bush and wife, Tammy, of Decatur; other relatives; and a host of friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved