Cloyd "Tip" Baumgardner BOYD--Cloyd "Tip" Baumgardner, 65, a retired carpenter, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Denton. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Boyd Cemetery. Pastor Bill Gay will officiate. The family will be have a memorial celebration of life after the service at the home of Dee Baumgardner. Cloyd was born Nov. 19, 1954, to Thomas Edison and Polly Anne Reed Baumgardner in Fort Worth. He was united in marriage to Dee Lindsey on Aug. 31, 1979, in Roanoke, Texas. Cloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tommy Baumgardner; and his sister, Lee Bush. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Dee Baumgardner of Boyd; his sister, Anne Waters of North Richland Hills; his niece, Sheila Carrillo and husband, Alfred, of Runaway Bay; nephews, Mike Bush of Hurst and Tom Bush and wife, Tammy, of Decatur; other relatives; and a host of friends.