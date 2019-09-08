|
|
Cloyd James Dowling Jr. LAKESIDE--Cloyd James Dowling Jr., 90, of Lakeside, Texas, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family. SERVICE: Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5953 Bowman Roberts Road, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate any donations made in CJ's name to The Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, https://www.calfarley.org/waystogive/; James L West Adult Care Program, https://www.jameslwest.org/about/donate-or-volunteer; Scholarship Texas A&M Corps, https://corps.tamu.edu/support-the-corps-of-cadets/ CJ was born Aug. 1, 1929, in Crane, Texas, the oldest of six children of C.J. Dowling Sr. and Mitta Glover Dowling. As a young adult, he always had his eyes lifted upward with great fascination of flight. He graduated from Texas A&M as an aeronautical engineer and was a member of the Corps. In 1951, he married Helen Hall Mauldin, a young widow with two children. The family expanded with the births of two daughters. He joined the Air Force and was stationed in Fukuoka, Japan, and Lincoln, Neb. In 1955, CJ retired from the Air Force and joined General Dynamics as lead technical engineer and project manager. In 1955-56, he designed and built his family home in Van Zandt Township, later incorporated as Lakeside, where he served as water and road commissioner. He earned a Master's degree in Engineering Administration from SMU. In 1993, CJ retired to enjoy travel with his wife, volunteering at church and being a grandfather. He devoted several years as primary caregiver for the love of his life, Helen. We thank Holy Savior Palliative Care and Lupe Gutierrez who provided loving care in his last days. CJ's loving eyes and great compassion touched all who met him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and by siblings, Don Dowling and Nita Nichols. SURVIVORS: Sons, Dan Mauldin, Stan Mauldin; daughters, Jane Dowling, Jill Dowling; siblings, Larry Dowling, Pan Jackson, Kaki Hopkins; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 16 nieces and nephews; many cousins. DOWN THE ROAD!!!
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019