Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Henley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde E. Henley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde E. Henley Obituary
Clyde E. Henley BENBROOK--Clyde E. Henley, 79, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Chapel, with a reception at Elks Lodge #124 following the service. MEMORIALS: May be made to the Elks National Foundation in Clyde's name. Clyde was born Aug. 22, 1940, in Jacksboro to the Rev. Clyde Harrison Henley Jr. and Edith Ellen Eubank Henley. Clyde served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Lockheed Martin after over 36 years. Clyde's hobbies included restoring classic cars, shooting pool, serving as a member of the Elks Lodge, building and flying model airplanes with the Fort Worth Thunderbird's Radio Control Association, and traveling with his wife, Billie. SURVIVORS: Wife, Billie Ann Henley; son, John Henley; sister, Linda McCalla; and brothers, Robert, William and David Henley.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -