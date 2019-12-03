|
|
Clyde E. Henley BENBROOK--Clyde E. Henley, 79, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Chapel, with a reception at Elks Lodge #124 following the service. MEMORIALS: May be made to the Elks National Foundation in Clyde's name. Clyde was born Aug. 22, 1940, in Jacksboro to the Rev. Clyde Harrison Henley Jr. and Edith Ellen Eubank Henley. Clyde served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Lockheed Martin after over 36 years. Clyde's hobbies included restoring classic cars, shooting pool, serving as a member of the Elks Lodge, building and flying model airplanes with the Fort Worth Thunderbird's Radio Control Association, and traveling with his wife, Billie. SURVIVORS: Wife, Billie Ann Henley; son, John Henley; sister, Linda McCalla; and brothers, Robert, William and David Henley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 3, 2019