Clyde Edward "Ed" Wills NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Clyde Edward "Ed" Wills, 77, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, after a heroic battle with cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of his life will be held at later date at St. Luke United Methodist Church where he was an active member for many years. Ed was born Sept. 29, 1942, in Fort Worth. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School and received a B.S. from TCU in 1963, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta. After his father retired from Wills Electric in 1976, he took the reins and ran the company until it closed in 1997. He remained in the electrical contracting business until his retirement in 2018 from E-MC Electric Contractors. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde A. and Ruby Wills; and sister, Gail Laverty. SURVIVORS: Wife, Linda; son, Christopher Wills and wife, Letitia; son, Lee Wills and wife, Lisa; daughter, Elizabeth Wills and partner, Penny Armstrong; stepdaughter, Dedra Nunez; sister, Beverly Davis; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Dominic, Madeleine, Sam, Danny, Tony and Jayde. MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL Greenwood Cremation Society 2301 N Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111, 817-831-0511 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.