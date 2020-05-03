Clyde Edward "Ed" Wills
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde Edward "Ed" Wills NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Clyde Edward "Ed" Wills, 77, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, after a heroic battle with cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of his life will be held at later date at St. Luke United Methodist Church where he was an active member for many years. Ed was born Sept. 29, 1942, in Fort Worth. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School and received a B.S. from TCU in 1963, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta. After his father retired from Wills Electric in 1976, he took the reins and ran the company until it closed in 1997. He remained in the electrical contracting business until his retirement in 2018 from E-MC Electric Contractors. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde A. and Ruby Wills; and sister, Gail Laverty. SURVIVORS: Wife, Linda; son, Christopher Wills and wife, Letitia; son, Lee Wills and wife, Lisa; daughter, Elizabeth Wills and partner, Penny Armstrong; stepdaughter, Dedra Nunez; sister, Beverly Davis; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Dominic, Madeleine, Sam, Danny, Tony and Jayde. MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL Greenwood Cremation Society 2301 N Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111, 817-831-0511 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved