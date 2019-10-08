Home

Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
LuQueen Cemetery
Clyde Stephens Stephens


1929 - 2019
Clyde Stephens Stephens Obituary
Clyde Hilton Stephens BURLESON--Clyde Hilton Stephens, 90, of Burleson, Texas, received his final promotion to the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Family members were blessed to be at his side. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday in LuQueen Cemetery, near Graford, Texas. Officiating will be his grandson, Mike Leeper. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home in Joshua, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Clyde was born in Cadiz, Ky. He was born March 23, 1929, to his loving mother, Johnnie Adams. He was her pride and joy. Clyde proudly served 21 years before retiring from the U.S. Army. He received two Purple Hearts during the Korean War. Clyde was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, Steve; gardening; "supervising"; watching movies with his son-in-law, Merlin; napping and, most of all, he loved being with his family. If you knew him, you knew that he did NOT like green peas or having his feet tickled! Clyde was blessed with two sons and three daughters. In 1977, he married his sweetheart, Jennie Lee, and was blessed with four bonus daughters. Special thanks, from our family, to Covenant Place of Burleson and Encompass Hospice for caring for and loving our Dad and Grandpa. Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Lee; mother, Johnnie Adams; and son, John Michael Stephens. SURVIVORS: Clyde is survived by his children, Debbie Underwood and husband, Mike, of Fort Smith, Ark., Steve Stephens of Kennesaw, Ga., Kathy Burnett of Haltom City, Texas, Mary Ruth Mieth of Fort Worth, Texas, Stella Slay of Burleson, Texas, Margaret Hampton and husband, Merlin, of Burleson, Texas, Dottie Draper of Benbrook, Texas, and Jennie Jacobs of Crowley, Texas; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 8, 2019
