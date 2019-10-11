|
Clydine (Dean) Tapp BENBROOK -- Clydine (or Dean as family and friends called her), 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charities of your choice. Dean was born on July 4, 1929 in Fort Worth and graduated from Paschal High School. She married the love of her life, Billy Tapp, at the age of 17, after dating for two years. They had their 73rd anniversary Sept. 1, 2019. Dean was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and aunt to her family members. Family was very important to her. She was always supportive and gave her unconditional love to those around her. Dean worked as a secretary at the Fort Worth Transit Company, which later became the T. She retired from the T after 40+ years as head bookkeeper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Bonnie Sanders; her two sisters, Mary Jane Sutton and Lillie Dale Frizzell; along with her only brother, James Carl Sanders. SURVIVORS: Husband, Billy Frank Tapp; daughter, Billie Dean Tapp; son, Terry Lynn Tapp and wife, Vicki; five grandsons, Jason and Jeremy Tapp, Billy Ty Hines and wife, Crystal, Tracy and Kevin Hines, and granddaughter Whitney Hines Weid and her husband, Benton; two great-grandsons, Bryce and Chance Hines and one great-granddaughter, Ella Ortega; sisters, Frances Elaine Perrino and husband, Mario and Mary Frances Bice; brothers, Matt Sanders, Johnny Sanders, Ray Sanders and Jay Sanders; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019