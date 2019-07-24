|
Cynthia "Cindy" Jane Maine NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Cynthia "Cindy" Jane Maine, 65, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Bedford, Texas. SERVICE: A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Visitation: The family will receive friends and visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations in Cindy's honor may be made to the Cindy Maine Baseball Memorial Scholarship with Richland High School. Cindy was born Sept. 14, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas. Cindy was a contact specialist with State National Companies. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy "Dottie" Bradshaw. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, David L. Maine of North Richland Hills, Texas; adoring daughters, Melanie Maine and wife, Jessica Lee, of Fort Worth and Angela Maine of North Richland Hills, Texs; devoted son, Brandon Maine, also of North Richland Hills; precious grandchildren, Kaylei Maine, McKenna Maine, Pierson Maine, and Kinsley Maine.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 24, 2019