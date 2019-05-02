Cody Tanner Spencer BEDFORD -- Cody Tanner Spencer went to be with his Savior on Sunday, April 28, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 10 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Memorial: 11 a.m. Friday at Glenview Baptist Church. A luncheon will be provided afterward for all guests, so please join us there as it will bring great comfort to the family. Everyone is asked to forego normal memorial attire at all events and wear sportswear representing their favorite teams. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Glenview Church Youth Group. Cody was born July 3, 1986 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was involved in church, boy scouts, baseball, football, debate, and tennis growing up and graduated from L.D. Bell High School in 2004. He went on to earn an accounting degree from the University of North Texas and worked in the family accounting business for ten years, where he formed wonderful relationships with his clients. Cody's passions included sports (Sooners, Rangers, Cowboys, Stars, and Tiger Woods), music (especially Beatles and Broadway), travel, and children (once they were potty trained). His favorite activities included fishing with his dad on Lake Fork, watching/attending OU sporting events with his mom, and spending time with his crew of lifelong friends. His personality was larger than life, he was known to randomly burst out in song, and his sense of humor was incomparable. SURVIVORS: Cody is survived by his father, Craig Spencer; mother, Darbe (Carter) Spencer; sister, Jennifer Shirley (Darren); nieces, Audrey and Caroline; nephew, Spencer; dog, Baker Mayfield Spencer; and a host of family including his Meemaw, aunt, Robin, godmother, Donna, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and "kuzins".



Published in Star-Telegram on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary