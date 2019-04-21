Coit W. Yancey FORT WORTH -- Coit W. Yancey, a lifelong resident of Fort Worth and retired District Fire Chief, passed away at Trinity Terrace on April 17, 2019. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Terrace. Graveside: 2 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Coit was born in Denton, Texas on Jan. 19, 1926 to Howell Grady and Ida Mae Yancey. He graduated from North Fort Worth High School in 1944 and immediately joined the US Army Air Corps. He was a tail gunner on a B-17 and flew 30 bombing missions over Europe before the end of World War II. He received several commendations including three Air Medals, Oak Leaf, Silver Star and 5 Bronze Stars. After the War, he joined the National Guard as an officer and later retired at the rank of Major. Coit served 37 years in the Fort Worth Fire Department retiring as a District Fire Chief. Coit was a member of the Arlington Heights United Methodist Church and a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason for 50 years. He supported Christ's Haven for Children in Keller, Texas and Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Woodbury Yancey. SURVIVORS: He is survived by nieces and nephews, Janet McKeel and husband, Ron, Jean Fisher and husband, Bennie, Jane Woodbury, Paul Woodbury and wife, DK, Kathy Woodbury, Ariel Master, Charles Woodbury and wife, Molly and Don Woodbury and wife, Janet Faye; along with many grand nieces and nephews.



