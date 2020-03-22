Home

Colby Heim Etheredge RICHLAND HILLS--Colby Heim Etheredge, 17, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, due to a tragic car accident that day. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held Saturday due to the virus. The family will hold a memorial to celebrate Colby's life once the threat of COVID-19 is no longer an issue. Family and friends will be notified of the memorial once it has been planned. Colby was a vibrant 17-year-old, beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was a member of the Fort Worth Model A Ford club and was working on building a '29 Model A Ford with his brother and grandfather. Colby attended Birdville ISD, enjoyed sports, and spending time with family and friends. His humble nature never wanted the attention focused on him. He preferred to be the one focusing on others and lending a helping hand. He was sweet, caring, considerate, and loving. He had so many things left to see, conquer and accomplish. He and his brother, Chandler, were the best of friends. You are loved and will always be with us. We will meet again in heaven. Colby was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronald Etheredge. SURVIVORS: Colby is survived by his mother, Carol Davis (Dale); father, Eric Etheredge (Susie); brother, Chandler Etheredge; stepsisters, Nicole Davis and Kayla Davis; half brother, Solomon Etheredge; grandmothers, Pat Etheredge and Debra Bunton; grandparents, Mary and Jerry Tucker; great-grandfather, James Lee Tucker Sr.; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020
