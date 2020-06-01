Coleda Wanda Wood NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Coleda Wanda Wood, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Harwood Terrace Baptist Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing: 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday at Harwood Terrace Baptist Church. No family visitation. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harwood Terrace Baptist Church, 3420 Brown Trail, Bedford, TX 76021. Wanda was born March 24, 1932, to Harvey Ross and Mary Florence Hartsfield in Tater Hill, Ark. After high school, she moved to Texas, where she met Melvin Lee Wood and married him six weeks later on July 3, 1953. Wanda was an adoring wife and devoted mother to three children. She was a devout Christian, and a long-term member of Harwood Terrace Baptist for over 48 years. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a sister, and three brothers-in-law. SURVIVORS: Wanda will be missed dearly by her husband of almost 67 years, Melvin Wood; also her son, Steven Wood and wife, Vivian, from Fort Worth; daughter, Angela Brown and husband, Alvin, from North Richland Hills; son, Philip Wood and wife, Dawn, from Fremont, Wis.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, two more precious boys to be adopted in June; five sisters; five sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.