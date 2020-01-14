|
Coleta Pugh Stacks GRANBURY--Coleta Francine Pugh Stacks, 85, of Granbury, Texas, a homemaker and former teacher, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Palmer First United Methodist Church, 318 W. Jefferson, Palmer, Texas, 75152. Pastor Kevin Wilson will officiate. Viewing begins at 1 p.m. Interment: Palmer Cemetery following the service. Please visit the website of Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home to leave condolences and words of encouragement for the family at www.sparkman-hillcrest.com. Coleta was born April 24, 1934, in Little Elm, Texas, to Grover C and Ruth Doyle Pugh. She was a graduate of Ponder High School and North Texas State University. Coleta was member of Granbury Gardeners Garden Club, Lamplighter Circle, UMW and a member of First United Methodist Church of Granbury. Coleta was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother that gave freely of herself to many people throughout her life. She volunteered with numerous organizations over the years including Girl Scouts, PTA, and FFA. Coleta was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John W. Stacks; parents; five brothers, Coy Doyle Pugh, G.C. Pugh, Monroe Pugh, Elmer Pugh, James Pugh; two sisters, Treailla Burns and Betty Richards; and stepson, Johnny Stacks. SURVIVORS: She is survived by son, Clay Stacks of Meridian, Texas; daughter, Jane Stacks Turner of Dallas, Texas; daughter-in-law, Cathy Stacks of Ennis, Texas; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020