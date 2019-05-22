|
Colleen Corbett Schumacher FORT WORTH--Colleen Corbett Schumacher, 65, passed away suddenly Friday, May 17, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with with a rosary at 7 p.m. A devout Catholic, she was a charter member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church and was involved in multiple ministries. She graduated from UTA with a B.S.N. degree. Her 41-year nursing career included Harris Methodist Fort Worth and Baylor, Scott and White Dallas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Zelda Burden; father, James Corbett Sr.; and sister, Sharon Corbett Duncan. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard Schumacher; sisters, Cathy Wheeler, Dr. Adrian Goldfinger (Mel); brothers, James Corbett Jr. (Mildred), Timothy Corbett (Carrie); children, Kristin Ferrell (Justin), James Schumacher (Brigida); grandchildren, Sophia and William Schumacher.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2019