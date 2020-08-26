1/1
Colleen Davis
Colleen Davis BEDFORD--Colleen Killkelly Davis, 58, of Bedford, Texas, passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2020. Colleen is survived by her husband of 35 years, Alan Davis. She is also survived by her daughters, Sarah, Rachel, and Rebecca; her son, Andrew; her sisters, Sandy, Judy, and Jamie; her son-in-law, Matt; and her grandkids, Eleanor and Lincoln. She was predeceased by her sister, Carol. Colleen was a vibrant woman, who never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. She would welcome you with open arms, a loving heart, and an understanding mind. She was truly one of a kind with her generosity and overflowing love for all those around her. She loved twirling on the dance floor, was the first to start a food fight, and always loved to throw a good party. CELEBRATION OF LIFE RECEPTION: to be scheduled at a later date until it is safe for everyone to attend. As per her wishes, her body was donated to the UTSW Willed Body program for research and education. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your favorite charity in her name.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 26, 2020.
