Colleen E. Whaling FORT WORTH -- May 1943 - June 2020. Colleen E. Whaling, passed away on June 2, 2020. SERVICE: Service will be held at St. Vincent de Paul's Catholic Church in Arlington, TX on June 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. For information about virtual attendance, please email cewhaling@att.net. SURVIVORS: Her sons, Christopher and Pepper Whaling; her brother, Michael Cronan; and sister, Gina Pender.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.