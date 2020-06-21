Colleen E. Whaling
Colleen E. Whaling FORT WORTH -- May 1943 - June 2020. Colleen E. Whaling, passed away on June 2, 2020. SERVICE: Service will be held at St. Vincent de Paul's Catholic Church in Arlington, TX on June 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. For information about virtual attendance, please email cewhaling@att.net. SURVIVORS: Her sons, Christopher and Pepper Whaling; her brother, Michael Cronan; and sister, Gina Pender.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
