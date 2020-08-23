Colten "Cole" Gage Burks FORT WORTH--Colten "Cole" Gage Burks, 23, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at a Fort Worth, Texas hospital. Cole was born Dec. 1, 1996, in North Richland Hills, Texas. Our cherished, sweet, funny, beloved, quick-witted son's unexpected passing has left a hole in our hearts that will be impossible to fill or replace. Cole was passionate about film and TV. His countless conversations of movies and iconic television series, especially his long-ending debates on which films, TV series or actor was the better than your opinion and why. In addition, Cole's talks on anything Dallas Cowboys related will be missed. Most importantly, Cole deeply loved, and he was incredibly protective of his family and friendships. They were everything to him. He lived for family dinners, his Mom, Nanny, and Aunt Pauline's cooking, and his Dad's barbecue. Cole was a devoted and protective brother. He and his sibling, Wilfred "Wil" Burks were more than brothers, they were best friends. Their entire lives were looking out for and loving each other the way only siblings can. With Cole being the oldest, he cared deeply for his brothers, including his 3-year-old brother, Brennen "Bren" Burks. Cole acted as Bren's jungle gym on their visits. Cole was extremely lovable and made it his mission to make you smile on a bad day or made fun of himself to make others feel better. Cole was unaware of his own gifts. It's just who he was. Cole attended Timber Creek High School in Keller, Texas. Jesus welcomed Cole into heaven and waiting with open arms were his "Big Daddy," Humberto Quintanilla Sr.; Grandpa Gary Burks; Nana, Anita Sauls Black; Great-Aunt, Pauline Infante; and Uncle, Wilfred Pimentel. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his mother, Olivia Quintanilla of Euless; his father, Gary Burks and stepmom, Shannon McMahen, of Dallas; brothers, Wilfred Burks of Haslet, Texas, and Brennen Burks of Dallas, Texas. Also surviving are his beloved Nanny, Yolanda Quintanilla; uncles and aunts, including Humberto Quintanilla Jr. and Marti, Mona Quintanilla, Jessie Bert Quintanilla and Heather, and Shane and Julie Outlaw; as well as cousins, Tori, Tanner, Kennedy, Natalie, Sofia, and Sonny. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A celebration of life memorial service for Cole will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Keller's Old Town Funeral Home, 220 Keller Parkway, Keller, Texas, 76248. Proper use of masks is required, and COVID restrictions are in place. The service will also stream online at DignityMemorial.com/funeral-homes/keller-tx
. "Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand,"--Isaiah 41:10