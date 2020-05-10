Columbus Dalton "Junior" Graham WEATHERFORD--Columbus Dalton Graham, better known as "Junior," 83, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Weatherford, Texas. SERVICE: Due to COVID-19, there are no plans for a memorial service at this time. MEMORIALS: May be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Junior was born Sept. 12, 1936, in Olney, Texas. He joined the United States Air Force in 1955 and served for four years as an avionics electrician. After the military, he became a master electrician and remained in the electrical trade where he worked on major commercial buildings and industrial sites in Fort Worth. In 1986, Junior obtained employment as a robotics electrician with General Motors, working in both Arlington, Texas, and Atlanta, Ga., until his retirement in 2002. Junior was an established member of the IBEW, a proud brother of The Masons, and an adored father and grandfather. A special thanks to the friends and staff at Peach Tree Place, Weatherford, Texas, for loving and caring for Junior during his long stay there. SURVIVORS: Junior is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mattie Graham; daughters, Debbie Roa, Kim Lambert and boyfriend, Steven; son, James Graham and wife, Pamela; grandchildren, Velvet Trotter, Angie Potts, Tiffany and Jonathan Miller, Tamara and Seth Willmoth, Emily and Kory Calk, Caleb Graham; and 10 great-grandchildren.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.