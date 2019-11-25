|
Concepcion A. Cornejo FORT WORTH--Concepcion A. Cornejo, 83, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. FUNERAL MASS: Noon Wednesday at Immaculate Heart Of Mary Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Born in Fort Worth on Dec. 27, 1935, to Antonio and Norberta Alvarado, Concepcion was raised in the historic El TP barrio of Fort Worth, where she spent wonderful years with her large tight-knit Alvarado family of beloved mom and brothers and sisters, Joe, Trino, Mike. Juanita, Lupe, Flora, Isabel, and Esther. Concepcion worked as a seamstress for multiple companies, including Williamson-Dickie and Salty's. She moved to the Southside of Fort Worth in the 1950s and is known as one of the founding members of this dynamic Hispanic community. Concepcion and her five sisters lived within blocks of each other, and for four decades served as the backbone of a sprawling extended family and community. Concepcion served God as a member of the Guadalupana Society and Sacred Heart of Jesus Society. Concepcion married the love of her life, Jesus Cornejo on April 8, 1968, and every day of their 50-plus year marriage Jesus called Concepcion his "sweetie." They had two daughters, Mary Jane and Yolanda. Concepcion was the most amazing mother, her love was deep and profound, and her children were secure every day of their lives in the fierceness of her maternal love. Concepcion's home was open to all: neighbors, friends, family, and they came for a bite of her incredible cooking, but even more, her sage advice. People were drawn to her warmth, humor, high standards, and direct honesty. Advice was dispensed with love, laughs, and a good "reganada" when needed. Concepcion always told them her secret to success: "Trust in God, and with Him anything can be endured and overcome." Though Concepcion's life was marked by adversity, first with the early losses of both her parents, and in her early 20s when she developed devastatingly severe rheumatoid arthritis, she was not demoralized or broken. Instead, through her faith in God, and despite incredible pain and suffering, Concepcion lived her life joyfully. She sought happiness, fun, delight, humor, service to, and close relationships with, countless people. Her life was a lesson in God's grace, and those of us who knew her were blessed to witness it. The family wishes to thank Ana Alvarado, Lupe Hermosillo, Oleisha Johnson, and Liz Garcia who tenderly and lovingly helped us care for our mother in her final year. With deep gratitude we thank Dr. Asa Koganti and Dr. Mariana Yager whose dedicated attention to our mom helped her survive and thrive for these last precious 18 months. Finally, we want to thank Dr. Emily Isaacs and her entire staff, whom our mom began seeing in the late 1980s when she was debilitated by RA. Through her medical care, Dr. Isaacs gave our mother back her life --she was able to walk again, drive again, attend our graduations, and travel for numerous family vacations . . . in short, she led a full life. Concepcion was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe Alvarado, Trinidad Alvarado, and Mike Alvarado; sisters, Juanita Arzola, Lupe Rubalcaba, Isabel Bermejo, and Esther Ramos. SURVIVORS: Husband, Jesus Cornejo; daughters, Mary Jane Cantu and Yolanda Garcia; sons-in-law whom she loved like sons, Humberto Cantu and Eduardo Garcia Jr.; grandchildren, Alejandro, Natalia, Eduardo III, Eliana, Leticia, Sofia, and Isabella who were the light of her life and will always have their Grandma Concha's wise counsel and fun-loving spirit to remember and live up to; her loving sister, Flora Hermosillo, who at 89 sat vigil by her sister's bedside every day for three weeks; brother-in-law, Joe Ramos; and numerous nieces and nephews who don't know how to live in a world without Tia Concha, light candles for them.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 25, 2019