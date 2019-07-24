Home

Services
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
Wake
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:15 PM - 8:15 PM
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
301 W Sanford St.
Arlington, TX
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Kirby Cemetery
Silsbee, TX
Connell Onetha Westbrook Obituary
Connell Onetha Westbrook ARLINGTON--Connell O. Westbrook, 80, departed this earthly life on Friday, July 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 301 W Sanford St., Arlington, Texas, 76011. Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Kirby Cemetery, Silsbee, Texas. Wake: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Golden Gate Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: She will be dearly missed by her sister, Sarah Smith; children, son, Bobby Westbrook (Norvella), daughters, Sandra Pippins, Ramona Hooks (Darryl); four granddaughters; two grandsons; four great-granddaughters; five great-grandsons; extended family, "the Pippins"; and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 24, 2019
