Connell Onetha Westbrook ARLINGTON--Connell O. Westbrook, 80, departed this earthly life on Friday, July 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 301 W Sanford St., Arlington, Texas, 76011. Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Kirby Cemetery, Silsbee, Texas. Wake: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Golden Gate Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: She will be dearly missed by her sister, Sarah Smith; children, son, Bobby Westbrook (Norvella), daughters, Sandra Pippins, Ramona Hooks (Darryl); four granddaughters; two grandsons; four great-granddaughters; five great-grandsons; extended family, "the Pippins"; and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 24, 2019