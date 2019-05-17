Connie Beth Sandberg Gossett GRANBURY -- Connie Gossett passed away on May 14, 2019 at her home in Granbury, Texas. Her husband, Jim Gossett, was with her. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, Cantrell Funeral Home, 609 S. Walnut Street in Kimball, NE, 69145 (308-235-3712). Connie will rest in the Kimball Cemetery. A visitation for Connie will take place at Wiley Funeral Home, 400 Highway 377 East, Granbury, Texas, 76048 (817-573-3000) on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 pm, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Cantrell Funeral Home. Connie was born in Cheyenne, Wyo. on July 15, 1953 to Marvin and Bertha Sandberg. She graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1975. Connie's life was conducted with decency, intelligence, common sense, and happiness. She was an amazing wife and mother and the love, strength, resilience, and courage she demonstrated will continue to march forward, forever nourishing and enriching all of those who were around her and knew her. Her family wishes to thank all of the gentle medical and dental professionals, caregivers, and medical transport teams whose kindness, efficiency, and steadfast friendship sustained her during her valiant fight against cancer SURVIVORS: She is also survived by a daughter, Carol Lindell (wife of Blake Lindell); a son, Craig Gossett; her mother, Bertha Sandberg; her brother, Terry Sandberg (husband of Joanne Sandberg) and Emmett Lindell, her grandson. She is also survived by Julie (Sandberg) Read (wife of Timothy Read), and Lori Sandberg, nieces, as well as numerous extended family members and friends.



