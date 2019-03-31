Home

Connie Carter

Connie Carter Obituary
Connie Carter NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Connie Carter passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Connie was born in Decatur, Texas, May 6, 1922, to Fred and Francis Ray. She retired from Texas Refinery. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, H.L. Carter; brothers, J.C. Ray and Gene Ray; sister, Inez Brown; father, Fred; and mother, Francis. SURVIVORS: Brother, Gordon Ray; sister, Lois Bishop; nephews, Roan Browne, Mike Ray and Larry Ray; nieces, Judy Ray, Brenda Mondy and Debbie Kollar; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019
