Connie Garcia Hewitt FORT WORTH -- Connie Garcia Hewitt, 85, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Connie was born Feb. 27, 1934, in Fort Worth, to Jose Celso and Atanacia Garcia. She retired from the city of Fort Worth after 27 years of service. She loved gardening and reading. She met and married the love of her life, Bobby Earl Hewitt, in 1956. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Earl; her parents; sisters, Lupe Garcia, Alice G. Garay, Mary Louise Garcia; and brothers, Michael, Patrick and Joe Garcia. SURVIVORS: Her loving son, William Earl "Billy" Hewitt and wife, Gracie of Fort Worth; brother Heliodoro "Ted" Garcia and wife, Beatrice of Calif.; brother-in-law, William Malcolm Hewitt and wife, Sherry of Gladewater; grandniece, Andrea Hvidsten and husband, Seth of Sherman; and several other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 30, 2019