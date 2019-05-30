Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Garcia Hewitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Connie Garcia Hewitt Obituary
Connie Garcia Hewitt FORT WORTH -- Connie Garcia Hewitt, 85, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Connie was born Feb. 27, 1934, in Fort Worth, to Jose Celso and Atanacia Garcia. She retired from the city of Fort Worth after 27 years of service. She loved gardening and reading. She met and married the love of her life, Bobby Earl Hewitt, in 1956. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Earl; her parents; sisters, Lupe Garcia, Alice G. Garay, Mary Louise Garcia; and brothers, Michael, Patrick and Joe Garcia. SURVIVORS: Her loving son, William Earl "Billy" Hewitt and wife, Gracie of Fort Worth; brother Heliodoro "Ted" Garcia and wife, Beatrice of Calif.; brother-in-law, William Malcolm Hewitt and wife, Sherry of Gladewater; grandniece, Andrea Hvidsten and husband, Seth of Sherman; and several other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now