|
|
Connie Jo Gallaway KENNEDALE--Connie Jo Gallaway of Kennedale passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale with interment following in Emerald Hills Memorial Park in Kennedale. Visitation: The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale. Connie was born Aug. 22, 1939, in Barnesville, Ohio, to Melvin Maxwell Young and Evelyn Gay Dalrymple Young. She married Marvin Edward Gallaway on Dec. 4, 1989. Connie was a loving mother and a beautiful person to everyone that she knew. She loved the beach and collecting seashells. Connie was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Brent A. Goforth. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Marvin Gallaway; children, Gary Young Goforth and wife, Cindy, Donald Glenn Goforth and wife, Sheryl, Jeffrey Carlos Soto and fiancee, Jeanette Flottman, Stacy Gallaway Lewis, Jeff Gallaway; grandchildren, Jeremy Goforth and wife, Jessica, Kayla M Goforth, Sarah Goforth, Gary Goforth Jr., Landon Gallaway, Mikel Long, Anthony VanWinkle; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Karen Young Green and fiance, David Oubre, Nancy Holmes; and many special nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019