Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lucas Funeral Home
Hurst, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Turchiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Kay Turchiano


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Kay Turchiano Obituary
Connie Kay Turchiano NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Connie Kay Lanham Turchiano, 74, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with her loving family by her side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in support of the hospice group, "Community Hospice of Texas," to which the family extends their heartfelt thanks. Find a donation link at their website chot.org. Connie was born in Charleston, W.Va., on April 1, 1945. Connie was preceded in death by her father, Paul Lanham; her mother, Grace Lanham; her sister, Janet Yarborough Nastri; and brother, Paul E. Lanham. SURVIVORS: Connie is survived by her daughter; Amanda Turchiano McCandless, son-in-law, Robert Michael McCandless, and their children, Robert Miles McCandless and Simone Kay McCandless, of Trophy Club, Texas; her son, Peter Adam Turchiano, daughter-in-law, Stacy Barrera Turchiano, and their children, Evan Nicholas Turchiano and Alyssa Jade Turchiano, of Austin, Texas; and her son, Nicholas Ace Turchiano of North Richland Hills, Texas.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now