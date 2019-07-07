|
Connie Kay Turchiano NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Connie Kay Lanham Turchiano, 74, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with her loving family by her side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in support of the hospice group, "Community Hospice of Texas," to which the family extends their heartfelt thanks. Find a donation link at their website chot.org. Connie was born in Charleston, W.Va., on April 1, 1945. Connie was preceded in death by her father, Paul Lanham; her mother, Grace Lanham; her sister, Janet Yarborough Nastri; and brother, Paul E. Lanham. SURVIVORS: Connie is survived by her daughter; Amanda Turchiano McCandless, son-in-law, Robert Michael McCandless, and their children, Robert Miles McCandless and Simone Kay McCandless, of Trophy Club, Texas; her son, Peter Adam Turchiano, daughter-in-law, Stacy Barrera Turchiano, and their children, Evan Nicholas Turchiano and Alyssa Jade Turchiano, of Austin, Texas; and her son, Nicholas Ace Turchiano of North Richland Hills, Texas.
