Connie Kephart FORT WORTH -- Connie Kephart, 73, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Drive, Fort Worth, Texas. Interment: There will be a private interment at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Connie Kephart was born Chang Ok Sun on March 23, 1945 in Kyong Sang Buk Do in South Korea. In 1975, she met Francis Kephart while he was stationed in Korea and who she later married in 1976 at Scott AFB. While there, they had her only child, Jina. They moved to Ft Worth in 1981 where she became an avid gardener and a world history buff. She became a regular visitor to the Dallas King Spa. Connie lived her life by her own life book of which God most certainly approved. She friended everyone. A better friend and loving wife and mother could not be found. Connie was preceded in death by her parents - Chang Kil Tong and Kong Ak E and one sister OkYong. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, daughter and the following siblings - Yu Han, Ok Song, Ok Pun, Kyong Ae, and Nam Sun. There are a number of surviving nephews, a niece and their children.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2019