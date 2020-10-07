1/
Connie Stephens
February 24, 1948 - October 3, 2020
Mansfield, Texas - Connie Sue Stephens, 72, a loving mother and nana, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her home in Mansfield. Connie was born in Caney, Kansas to Roy and Lola Swaney on February 24, 1948. She graduated from Mansfield High School in 1966 and was a lifetime resident of the city. Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Bob.
Service: A visitation and celebration of Connie's life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 18, at Town Park in Mansfield. She will later be interred at the DFW National Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Connie's name to The Arc Tampa Bay. Online donations can be made at thearctbfoundation.org or checks can be sent to Arc Tampa Bay Foundation, 1501 N. Belcher Road, Suite 244, Clearwater, FL, 33765.
Survivors: Connie is survived by her daughter, Ginger Stephens Newbern of Flower Mound; son, Larry Stephens of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Larry Swaney of Joshua; and 5 grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Town Park
