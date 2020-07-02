Conrad Bredleau MANSFIELD--Conrad Bredleau walked into the arms of Jesus Christ on June 11,2020 after a 3.5-year battle with Duodenal Cancer, a rare form of small bowel cancer. Throughout this battle, Conrad maintained a positive attitude, sincere concern for others and lived the fullest life possible during each stage of the disease. Conrad was born in Camus, Ore., grew up in Saint Francisville, La. from middle school through to his senior year in high school when his dad was transferred back to Oregon. Although he loved Oregon, Conrad thinks of Saint Francisville as his "hometown." He loved the friends he made there, kept in touch with them and attended the 40th high school reunion even though he didn't officially graduate from there. Conrad was loving and generous with his caring and compassion. When Conrad loved someone, he made sure the person knew it. Conrad met and fell in love with his wife, Ruth, in 2001.They had so many things in common that it seemed as though they had been together forever. They were both entrepreneurs and loved to travel together. Conrad became Ruth's daughter, Melonie's dad through love, not blood, offering to legally adopt her. Conrad and Melonie had a special bond, sharing a love of organization, color coding, and a host of other things that made everyone believe they must share DNA. Conrad loved Connor, his grandson, deeply. Connor thought Conrad was the absolute best. Connor named him PopPop and they became inseparable. Conrad boasted that he never told Connor no. Conrad had two children from a previous marriage, Emily and Jake. He had fond memories of the hours spent reading The Lord of the Rings to them more than once. He and Jake traveled the country together visiting baseball stadiums because Jake wanted to build them when he grew up. Conrad had been estranged from them for 20 years until the last year when Emily and he reconnected. Conrad loved them both deeply and his one regret in life was that he didn't have a better relationship with them. Conrad Bredleau was a Christian, husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kay Albert and Evelyn Dolores Bredleau. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Ruth, who loves him deeply and will greatly miss him; daughters, Melonie and Emily; son, Jake and son-in-law Steve; sisters, Dale, Kirstie and Julianne; brother, Eric and a host of nieces and nephews. Conrad wanted to single out nephew, Aaron, with whom he built a strong bond during a difficult time in Aaron's life and let Aaron know he is still rooting for him. Conrad was loved by the people he worked with from around the world and his close friends and life group family right here at home. Have fun up there, Conrad. We'll see you soon.



