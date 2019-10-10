|
Conroy Michael Garner FORT WORTH -- Conroy Michael Garner, 62, passed away on October 2, 2019. SERVICE: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Morris- Bates Mortuary, 1700 Evans Ave. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 from 12-6 pm and wake from 7-8pm at the Mortuary. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his grand parents Rev. Will & Susie Garner. SURVIVORS: Conroy leaves behind his partner, Michael Kollars; sisters, Cheryl Quiroga, Patrica Garner Smith, Donnetta Toston, Tawana Toston; 5 nieces; 6 nephews; 16 great-nieces; 13 great-Nephews; 4 great-great-nieces; and 4 great-great-nephews
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019