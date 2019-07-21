|
Constance "Connie" L. Beckham FORT WORTH--Constance "Connie" Louise Beckham, 70, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: A visitation for Connie will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Laurel Land. Connie was born in Kennett, Mo., Jan. 5, 1949. She worked in several departments within Tarrant County, including the tax office and elections administration. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Alan D. Beckham, and her parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by children, Alan "A.C." and wife, Christine, and Robert "Bobby" grandchildren, Bailey and Lauren Beckham; brother, Kenneth Bechtel.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019