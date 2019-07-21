Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Laurel Land Memorial Park
Constance L. "Connie" Beckham


1949 - 2019
Constance L. "Connie" Beckham Obituary
Constance "Connie" L. Beckham FORT WORTH--Constance "Connie" Louise Beckham, 70, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: A visitation for Connie will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Laurel Land. Connie was born in Kennett, Mo., Jan. 5, 1949. She worked in several departments within Tarrant County, including the tax office and elections administration. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Alan D. Beckham, and her parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by children, Alan "A.C." and wife, Christine, and Robert "Bobby" grandchildren, Bailey and Lauren Beckham; brother, Kenneth Bechtel.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019
