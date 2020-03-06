Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes
Constance L. Jobe


1927 - 2020
Constance L. Jobe Obituary
Constance L. Jobe FORT WORTH -- Constance L. Jobe passed away Wednesday , March 04, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. SERVICE: Saturday at 3pm in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: Friday, March 6, 2020 6pm to 8pm at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Connie was born on June 25, 1927, in Lyons, Kansas. After graduating from high school with her soon to be husband, Jackie Jobe, she met him in Norfolk, Virginia, as he started his career in the US Navy. While in Norfolk she had two children, Terry and Sheryl. Throughout Jack's careers in both the Navy and General Dynamics, she made a beautiful, loving home for her family. Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jackie, her parents and her sister Lila. SURVIVORS: Her two children, Terry Jobe and wife, Linda of Fort Worth, Sheryl Jobe Nelson and husband, Roy of Roanoke; Three grandchildren, John Jobe and wife, Tammy of Fulshear, Texas, Randy Nelson of Roanoke and Tiffany Lair and husband, Charles of Keller; Four great grandchildren, Jaxon and Lauren Jobe and Reece and Corbin Lair and one niece and three nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2020
