Cora Lillian Roberts WHITE SETTLEMENT--Cora Lillian Roberts, 81, a caring daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, was called to her Savior on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in her sleep. Her job on earth is complete.--Amen FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Cora was born Aug. 25, 1938, to Theda Elizabeth and Albert Hiner Woodward Jr. in Brooksville, Ky. She married John Curtis Roberts of Seco, Ky., on April 2, 1958. They being an Air Force family were stationed throughout the U.S. at various strategic Air Command Bases, but always returned to Fort Worth's Carswell Air Force Base. Cora considered it her home base. Although they were both from the Hills of Kentucky, coal mining country (hillbillies), they both considered themselves proud Texans. Cora worked hard to raise her children. She worked selflessly to provide not only for her family, but also for the less fortunate. Cora often took others into her home and fed the homeless of Fort Worth for over 20 years. Cora loved birds, dogs and nature. Cora never took time to worry about herself. She said she's spent the last few years getting closer to God. When asked why she's lived such a long life, she simply said because my job on earth is not finished. Cora was preceded in death by her husband, John Curtis Roberts; and sons, Eugene Earl Johnson and Curtis Lee Roberts. SURVIVORS: Son, Sunny Ray Roberts and wife, Julie; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Marthers and husband, J.K.; son, Mark William Roberts and wife, Monica, all of Fort Worth; son-in-law, Randolph Paul McFarlain; her pride and joy, 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019