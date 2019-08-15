Home

Corine Smith FORT WORTH -- Corine Smith, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. SERVICE: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 12 noon at Fellowship Baptist Church 956 E. Jefferson. Visitation: Friday, 12 to 9:30 PM at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors with the family present from 8:30 to 9:30 PM. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: children, Christine Willis, Rosie Smith, Ethel Crear, Roosevelt Smith, Jr. (Gilda), Virginia Russell (Clarence), Linda Simmons and Gary Smith; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019
