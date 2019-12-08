Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Corinna Nation
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corinna Nation

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corinna Nation Obituary
Corinna Nation FORT WORTH--Corinna Nation, 72, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at First Presbyterian Church, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church and . Corinna was born March 24, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and McCormick Theological Seminary Chicago. She was an ordained minister for the Presbyterian Church (USA), and served multiple churches in Illinois and Texas. Corinna was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Nation; and her brother, Sam Witherup. SURVIVORS: Her husband, David Nation; granddaughter, Kelsey Brown; brother, William Witherup; and Vincent Brown, and Mary and Joel Salazar, friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corinna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -