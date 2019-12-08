|
Corinna Nation FORT WORTH--Corinna Nation, 72, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at First Presbyterian Church, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church and . Corinna was born March 24, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and McCormick Theological Seminary Chicago. She was an ordained minister for the Presbyterian Church (USA), and served multiple churches in Illinois and Texas. Corinna was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Nation; and her brother, Sam Witherup. SURVIVORS: Her husband, David Nation; granddaughter, Kelsey Brown; brother, William Witherup; and Vincent Brown, and Mary and Joel Salazar, friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019