Courtney Ann Warden TROPHY CLUB--Courtney Ann Warden of Trophy Club, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 39. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home. Burial follows in Medlin Cemetery in Trophy Club. Reception to follow at the Trophy Club Country Club, 500 Trophy Club Drive. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or the MD Anderson Cancer Center, www.mdanderson.org. Courtney was born Aug. 1, 1979, in Fort Worth. She was an extremely loving and honest woman. Her life was her family and friends. She was a great wife and mother. Always keeping us on our toes and loyal to a fault. Courtney has three of the most wonderful children that she loved more than anything. She was the type of mother who not only raised her three girls, but enjoyed having lots of fun with them. She was not afraid of the difficult situations or stepping right in to lend a hand whenever needed. There was no judgement in her soul, and she was always truly there for the right reasons. Though she's leaving us far to early she truly lived her life to the fullest and will forever be with us in our hearts and minds. Courtney will forever. SURVIVORS: Cherishing her memory are husband, Andy Warden; daughters, Madison, Hadley and Lexi; sister, Christa Broadie and husband, Clint and their children, Brock and Ava; mother, Cathy Butler Thompson and father, Cody Thompson; numerous extended family and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary