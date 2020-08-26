Coval F. "Val" Hale GRANBURY--Coval F. "Val" Hale, 69, passed away Sunday. Aug. 23, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, Holly Hills Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marine Corps League, 1214 Chaparral, Granbury, TX 76048. Val was born Jan. 29, 1951, to Robert and Janice Hale in Somerville, Mass. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife, Julie; daughter, Jenifer Ruffin and husband, Adam; daughter, Jesica Richey and husband, Dillon; son, Jason Fischer; grandchildren, Jillian Squires and Leah Ruffin; brother, Tony Hale and wife, Daisy; and multiple additional family and friends. The FAA brought Val and Julie together. Work friends became close friends and close friends became sweethearts in 1997. By 1997 Val and Julie started the process of joining their lives, which included Val taking a yearlong travel job, which enabled him to be with Julie and the kids every other weekend. "We needed to make sure we had it right, and right for everyone affected." Val wrote and performed classic rock music and blues. He was an avid hobbyist, creating tiny detailed slot cars. Val loved his family deeply, enough to completely leave an established life in the Boston area to join Julie, the kids and the family in Texas. Val was considered an expert in his field, with 49 years of federal service with the Federal Aviation Administration. He was an active member of the Marine Corps League and a strong supporter of the Marine Toys for Tots Program. He was a steadfast friend to so many and set a living example of perseverance in the face of difficulty. He had a quiet personal faith that you knew about if you knew him. Val bravely made the decision to move to hospice care and to pass on his own terms. Among the list of things he told the hospice team was that he expected a high def TV in his room. He always sets his expectations high.