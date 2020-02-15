|
|
Coy Stinnett MILLSAP--Coy Stinnett, 84, beloved husband, father and grandfather, of Brock, passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home. FUNERAL: Services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Brock Baptist Church in Brock, Texas. Burial: Brock Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm St., in Weatherford. Coy was born July 20, 1935, in Weatherford, Texas. He was one of two sons born to Clyde "Doc" and Ruby Stinnett. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. On March 30, 1956, Coy married Joan Ard and together had two children. He was a Master Electrician and electrical contractor and was a longtime member of the IBEW Union Local 116. SURVIVORS: Coy is survived by his wife, Joan, of nearly 64 years; his children, Ronnie Stinnett and wife, Marnita, and Ruthie Stinnett-Marshall and husband, Randy.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2020