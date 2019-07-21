Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Grace Church of Burleson
Coyce Othell Pollard


1934 - 2019
Coyce Othell Pollard Obituary
Coyce Othell Pollard ARLINGTON--Coyce Othell Pollard, 84, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Church of Burleson. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Coyce was born in Province, Okla., to Dave and Freddie Pollard on Sept. 14, 1934. He graduated from Ardmore Oklahoma High School in 1952. He went on to attend Southwestern AG College and Texas Wesleyan College. Coyce was an Assemblies of God pastor of three churches and also loved working on cars. Coyce was preceded in death by both his parents, Dave and Freddie; and his brother, Dale Pollard. SURVIVORS: Coyce Pollard is survived by his wife, Patricia Jones Pollard of Arlington; daughters, Rachel Pollard, Debra Flanagan and spouse, Steve; sons, Nathan and spouse, Debbie, Philip and spouse, Siria, Jonathan and spouse, Nancy, all of Fort Worth; sons, Stephen of Branson, Mo., Timothy and spouse, Phebe, of Livingston, Tenn.; grandchildren, Andres, Azanel, Alejandro, Alyssa, Nathan Coyce, Esther, Hannah, Elizabeth, Jentezen, Eliyanah Pollard; and brother, Gary Pollard of Seminole, Okla.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019
