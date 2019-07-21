Coye Elizabeth Maberry RICHLAND HILLS--Coye Elizabeth Maberry, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home on Thursday, July 18, 2019. SERVICE: A private service and burial will be held for family at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Coye Patterson was born July 4, 1929, in Venus, Texas, where she grew up and graduated from Venus High School. Coye married the love of her life, Roy Maberry, on Nov. 24, 1946, after he returned from serving with the U.S. Navy during World War II. Coye and Roy were married for 72 years at the time of Roy's passing two months ago on May 11, 2019. They settled in Richland Hills in 1958 and raised a family of three girls, Connie, Kathy, and Patti. Coye was devoted to making a home for her husband and girls and enjoyed gardening, traveling and playing bridge. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Coye was a charter member of Richland Hills United Methodist Church, attending since the late 1950s. Coye will be remembered for her unselfish devotion to family which brought much joy to them and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. Coye was preceded in death by husband, Roy Maberry; daughter, Kathy Hicks and husband, Gene Hicks; son-in-law, Tom Norton; parents, Edward and Myrtle Patterson; brother, Fred Patterson; sisters, Frances Dashner and Mary Kathryn Patterson; and twin brother, Roy. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Connie Norton, Patti Rogers and husband, Scot; grandchildren, Mark Brewer and wife, Stacey, Kirk Brewer, Chris Vaughan and wife, Jami, Helen Haack and husband, Gary, Monica Elbers and husband, Scott, Morgan Bufe and husband, Brent, and Madison Rogers; and five great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019